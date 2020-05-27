New Land Rover Discovery facelift spotted testing

- This could be the new Discovery PHEV (plug-in hybrid EV) test mule

- Minor tweaks to the design, with more tech and features

What you see in the pictures is the upcoming facelifted Land Rover Discovery being tested.

Although the unique wrap does a good job of masking the exterior revisions, we spotted the restyled head lamps along with other tweaks to the nose. However, reports suggest that the highlight of this model will be the updated powertrain.

In a bid to reduce CO2 emissions, the car maker is treading the EV path. Reports claim that the facelifted Discovery will, for the first time, attain a plug-in hybridised powertrain. This essentially means that the prototype here could might as well turn out to be the Discovery PHEV.

Furthermore, while rumours convey that the diesel and petrol powertrains could gain from a 48V integrated starter-generator system, there’s also speculation about an all-new plug-in hybrid system. One that’s similar to the 1.5-litre PHEV powertrain that powers its siblings, the Evoque and Discovery Sport. Only, it is believed to have a larger capacity with considerably more output to match.