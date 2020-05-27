Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV to debut in Brazil on 28 May

- Will be launched in Brazil in June 2020

- Shares its MQB A0 platform with the VW Polo

Volkswagen has announced that the Nivus coupe SUV will make its official in Brazil on 28 May. Last month, the German carmaker released official camouflaged teaser images of the coupe SUV.

The Volkswagen Nivus brings coupe styling and sporty angular lines to the compact SUV segment. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Polo, which uses the MQB A0 platform. A derivative of this platform (MQB A0-IN) will underpin the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Vision IN SUVs in India.

The Nivus will have share its wheelbase of 2564mm with the Polo, but will come with a cargo capacity of 415 litres. The coupe SUV will also debut the new 10.1-inch Volkswagen Play infotainment system in Brazil. It comes replete with connected car tech, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and online shopping functionality. The Nivus will also feature a 10.25-inch Active Info Display for the instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Nivus will employ a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol motor that will produce 126bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Depending on the trim, the Volkswagen Nivus will come shod with 16- or 17-inch alloys. Higher-spec models will come loaded with LED headlamps and taillights, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control and more. The top-spec trim is also likely to get an optional R-Line package that will improve its looks and interiors.

