Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe launched: All you need to know

The stylish two-door Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, all India except Kerala). The AMG C63 Coupe has been launched alongside the updated AMG GT R. The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is the updated version from the global market that gets fresh cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor.

Exterior

In the front, the AMG-specific radiator grille is flanked by the redesigned LED headlamps. The fascia is further complemented with a distinctive AMG bonnet that features prominent powerdomes. The rear section is adorned by a new diffuser, LED taillights and the AMG lip spoiler. The vehicle also gets gets a quad exhaust set up for freshness. The AMG C63 Coupe rides on a set of exclusive light weight AMG performance five-twin spoke forged wheels.

Interior

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe features AMG performance seats for the driver and the front passenger to offer a sporty seating position with ideal lateral support. The front seats are electrically adjustable and offer three memory pre-sets. Additionally, the front seats also offer four-way lumbar support and heating function. The AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons is wrapped in Nappa leather with perforation in the grip area. Speaking of features, it gets an all-digital instrument display, automatic AC with two climate zones, Burmester surround sound system, Keyless Go starting function, 12.3-inch display with three display styles - Classic, Progressive and Sporty.

Engine

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. This engine is mated to nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.0 seconds. The AMG C63 Coupe is capable of attaining a top speed of 250kmph. Additionally, the vehicle gets ride control sports suspension and AMG rear locking differential. The Dynamic Select option changes the handling characteristics at the touch of a button. Use the different drive programs to change the characteristics of the engine, transmission, suspension and the steering.