2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe launched: All you need to know

The AMG performance division from Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2020 AMG GT R Coupe in India at a price of Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom, all India except Kerala). Nicknamed the ‘Beast of Green Hell’, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe gets fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Exterior

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe gets fresh updates in the form of new LED headlights, LED taillights, redesigned exhaust tips and an aggressive rear diffuser. Additionally, the updated model gets new 19-inch/20-inch AMG forged alloy wheels with a five-spoke design. The AMG GT R Coupe with a light weight carbon fibre construction and an advanced aerodynamic design has emerged as one of the most sought-after high-performance sports car in the global market.

Interior

The interior is equally impressive with AMG performance seats and Nappa leather upholstery. As for fresh updates, the 2020 model gets a new 12.3-inch instrument-cluster display and a new 10.3-inch multimedia-center display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The central console gets new display buttons for selecting various settings. With the optional touchpad you control the display of the multimedia system as you can with a smartphone. Intuitive wiping movements facilitate navigation in the menus. A haptic feedback accompanies every input. The touchpad recognizes your handwriting in case you want to enter addresses or telephone numbers silently. Moreover, the new steering wheel comes wrapped in black Dinamica microfiber and it features the AMG drive unit controls. The AMG also offers a performance monitoring system to track lap times.

Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe is powered by a 4.0-Liter V8 Biturbo Engine that produces a massive 577bhp and 700Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7G dual-clutch transmission which enables the vehicle to sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in mere 3.6-seconds. The top-speed is electronically restricted to 318kmph. The vehicle is equipped with high-performance composite brake system which features composite technology that provides fade-resistance and enables outstanding deceleration values. The AMG GT R can also be had with optional ceramic high-performance composite brake system that offers reliability in extreme situations, even after full brake application several times in a succession. This is also lighter than conventional brake systems.