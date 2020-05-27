BS6 Datsun Redigo facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

- Datsun Redigo facelift features an updated fascia and new equipment

- The model will be powered by a range of BS6-compliant petrol engines

Datsun is all set to launch the BS6 Redigo facelift in the coming days. New images shared on the web reveal that the model has now begun arriving at dealerships ahead of its impending launch. Upon launch, the Redigo facelift will rival the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Maruti Alto.

As seen in the image, the Datsun Redigo facelift receives a revised fascia with a new octagonal shaped grille and a chrome surround, L-shaped LED DRLs and a revised headlamp design. On either side, the model is equipped with steel wheels with dual-tone wheel covers and the Datsun badging on the front fender. The rear profile features LED tail lights and an integrated spoiler. Also on offer is a roof mounted conventional antenna and faux skid plates at the front and rear.

Inside, the Datsun Redigo facelift is expected come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera and dual front airbags. Powertrain options will continue to include the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, albeit in the BS6 format. The former produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque in the BS4 format. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual unit as standard while the 1.0-litre variant will also have the option of an AMT.

Image Source