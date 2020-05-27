Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Superb facelift: Variants explained

May 27, 2020, 04:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda India has launched the Superb facelift, with prices starting at Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The Superb facelift was also the first model to be produced at the company’s Aurangabad plant after production resumed, details of which can be read here.

Powering the Skoda Superb facelift is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.7 seconds. The Superb facelift is available in two variants including Sportline and L&K, priced at Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former is offered in Moon White, Steel Grey and Race Blue while the latter is available in Business Grey, Moon white, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black and Lava Blue. Following are the variant-wise features.

Skoda Superb facelift Sportline

Black lip spoiler

Glossy black exterior package

Rear diffuser with chrome highlights

Black interior package with carbon decor inserts

Ambient lighting

Aluminium pedals

LED headlamps

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Three-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable, heated, foldable and auto dimming ORVMs with memory function

Sun visor for rear windows and rear windscreen

Gear-shift selector on steering wheel

Cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

12V power sockets in in front and rear centre console

Six airbags

Height adjustable seat belts and head restraints

ABS with EBD

ESC

Mechanical Brake Assist (MBA)

MKB (Multi Collision Brake)

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Hill Brake Assist (HBA)

Keyless entry

Engine start/stop button

Panoramic sunroof

12-way electrically adjustable front seat with driver seat memory function

Sport seats with integrated head rests

Front passenger seat with memory function

Electrically adjustable lumbar support function for front seats

Leather wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

Black Alcantara upholstery

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity and voice command

Eight speaker music system

Skoda Superb facelift L&K

Exterior chrome package

Interior chrome package

Drive modes

Virtual cockpit

iBuzz fatigue alert

Ventilated front seats

Boss Button (electrical adjustment of front passenger seat from rear)

Beige and brown leather upholstery

Canton music system with 11 speakers and one sub-woofer

Skoda Superb Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.78 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.88 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 34.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 35.78 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 36.08 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 33.46 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 36.38 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.99 Lakh onwards

