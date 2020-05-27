Skoda Superb facelift: Variants explained

Skoda India has launched the Superb facelift, with prices starting at Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The Superb facelift was also the first model to be produced at the company’s Aurangabad plant after production resumed, details of which can be read here.
Powering the Skoda Superb facelift is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.7 seconds. The Superb facelift is available in two variants including Sportline and L&K, priced at Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former is offered in Moon White, Steel Grey and Race Blue while the latter is available in Business Grey, Moon white, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black and Lava Blue. Following are the variant-wise features.
Skoda Superb facelift Sportline
Black lip spoiler
Glossy black exterior package
Rear diffuser with chrome highlights
Black interior package with carbon decor inserts
Ambient lighting
Aluminium pedals
LED headlamps
LED fog lamps with cornering function
Three-zone climate control
Rear AC vents
Electrically adjustable, heated, foldable and auto dimming ORVMs with memory function
Sun visor for rear windows and rear windscreen
Gear-shift selector on steering wheel
Cruise control
Rain sensing wipers
12V power sockets in in front and rear centre console
Six airbags
Height adjustable seat belts and head restraints
ABS with EBD
ESC
Mechanical Brake Assist (MBA)
MKB (Multi Collision Brake)
Hill Hold Control (HHC)
Hill Brake Assist (HBA)
Keyless entry
Engine start/stop button
Panoramic sunroof
12-way electrically adjustable front seat with driver seat memory function
Sport seats with integrated head rests
Front passenger seat with memory function
Electrically adjustable lumbar support function for front seats
Leather wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
Black Alcantara upholstery
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity and voice command
Eight speaker music system
Skoda Superb facelift L&K
Exterior chrome package
Interior chrome package
Drive modes
Virtual cockpit
iBuzz fatigue alert
Ventilated front seats
Boss Button (electrical adjustment of front passenger seat from rear)
Beige and brown leather upholstery
Canton music system with 11 speakers and one sub-woofer