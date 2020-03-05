Please Tell Us Your City

New Hyundai i20 N teased ahead of global debut

March 05, 2020, 11:21 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
32225 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai i20 N teased ahead of global debut

- Hyundai i20 N will debut in the coming months

- Expected to feature tweaks to its exteriors and interiors

- Likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDi motor

Hyundai has teased what looks like the new-generation i20 N for the global markets. The new Hyundai i20 was scheduled to make its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, however the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has put the show off. That said, Hyundai did reveal the exteriors and interiors of the new-gen i20 a few weeks back.

The Hyundai i20 N, seen here, will come with a few tweaks to its exteriors, interiors and mechanicals. The teaser images shows that the new i20 N will feature red accents on the side skirts and a tailgate mounted large spoiler. We can also expect it to feature tweaked bumpers and sportier alloys.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai i20 N is expected to get a higher-capacity turbocharged petrol motor, but the details are yet to be out. Reports claim that it will employ a 1.6-litre TGDi engine that is likely to produce close to 200bhp of maximum power. Hyundai is also expected to tweak the suspension by using stiffer springs and also alter the steering ratios to make the i20 N engaging to drive.

The Hyundai i20 N is expected to debut globally in the months to come. While Hyundai has confirmed it will bring its N Division cars in India, the i20 N is unlikely to make its way into the country anytime soon. That said, the next-generation Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in India around mid 2020. 

