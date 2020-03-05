Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

- Will benefit the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar Land Rover India announced a partnership with Tata Power for end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions. Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customer’s residence and/or office.

This clearly means Jaguar Land Rover is prepping up for the arrival of their all-electric SUV, the I-Pace in India. The partnership will benefit customers of the future Jaguar Land Rover battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), claims the British carmaker. Apart from that, Tata Power will also be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers, starting from 7kW to 50 kW capacity. Even the installation and management of chargers at the designated premises and other after-sales related support services will be taken care of by Tata Power.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, commenting on the partnership, said, “The partnership with Tata Power will be a tremendous value addition for Jaguar Land Rover customers as it provides a one-stop solution to their charging needs and also provides easy accessibility to the wide network of public charging infrastructure being set up by Tata Power across India. This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle-free charging experience for owners of our first electric vehicle, the I-Pace”.

Ramesh Subramanyam, CFO and president, New Business, Tata Power Company Limited, further added by saying, “Tata Power is delighted to work with Jaguar Land Rover India as an end-to-end EV charging partner. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we will provide Jaguar Land Rover India’s EV customers with easy, ubiquitous and seamless charging experience at their homes, offices and public places. This partnership is also an endorsement of their faith in us and our ability to deal with the electrified range of vehicles that Jaguar Land Rover will bring into India.”

The first beneficiary of this partnership, the I-Pace electric SUV is slated to launch in India in the second half of 2020.