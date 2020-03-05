Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 6 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Amaze

March 05, 2020, 06:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Discounts of up to Rs 6 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Amaze

A few Honda Car India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range in March 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty and discounted AMC maintenance packs.

The diesel powered Honda CR-V and Civic variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 6 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs respectively. The Civic petrol automatic variant is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs while the E MT, V CVT and V MT trims of the diesel powered BR-V can be availed with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Discounts on the BS4 Honda Jazz and WR-V are limited to a cash discount of Rs 50,000. The BS6 Honda Amaze can be availed with a warranty of five years. Customers can also choose between an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a three-year AMC maintenance package with a 50% discount, resulting in a price tag of Rs 8,000.

The SV and V trims of the BS6 Honda City are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Vx and Zx trims of the sedan are offered with a cash discount of Rs 37,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 35,000. 

