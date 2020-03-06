MG Motor India inaugurates a new showroom in Coimbatore

MG Motor India has inaugurated a new showroom at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore. With this inauguration, the carmaker now operates a total of eight centers in Tamil Nadu. The company plans to add 15 more centers in the state, with a new center to be operational soon in Madurai.

Built over an area of 4,380 square feet, the showroom is accompanied by a 12,045 square feet service facility. MG Coimbatore, has already garnered 250 bookings for the Hector and 15 units of the model are scheduled to be delivered soon.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said,“The inauguration of MG Coimbatore is aligned with our plans to expand our retail presence closer to our prospective customers. The facility will help us cater to the evolved mobility requirements of more customers across the city. The inauguration further builds on our ‘Automotive Retail 2.0’ proposition that leverages innovative digital tools to deliver engaging, immersive, and differentiated experiences to our customers. Coimbatore is an important market for us, and we plan to open 15 new centers here.”