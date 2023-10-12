New Hyundai i20 listed with discounts in October 2023

Pre-facelift i20 N Line gets heavy discounts

Available in five variants

The Hyundai i20 facelift was launched in India on 8 September, 2023. The updated premium hatchback is available in five variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, within a month of its launch, the hatchback is already listed on sale with discounts.

Customers planning to book the new i20 can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. On the other hand, the pre-facelifted i20 N line currently attracts offers of up to Rs. 50,000. These offers can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses.

Mechanically, the Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an IVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the more powerful i20 N Line is loaded with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This turbo-petrol motor is capable of churning out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.