New Hyundai i20 launched: Why should you buy?

The third generation i20 has finally revealed itself and it looks more stylish and sporty than its predecessor. It is launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). It can be had with six single tone and two dual-tone color options- Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper, Polar White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof. Read on to know why should you buy the new i20 over its counterparts.

What’s good about it?

The all-new i20 is filled to the brim when it comes to features and equipment list. It ticks all the right boxes with many segment-first features like OxyBoost air purifier, BlueLink connected technology with over-the-air updates, Bose stereo system and wireless smartphone charging. Safety list includes six airbags, ESC, VSM and hill assist control. With increased dimensions, it is now wider and longer than the earlier generation, thus offering more space to the rear occupants. The peppy 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Venue and the Verna with the new iMT transmission is sure to attract most buyers.

What’s not so good?

While Hyundai is offering petrol engines with multiple transmission options, the diesel engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission. Also, the 311 litre boot space is comparatively smaller than the rivals’ sizable trunk of 340-350 litres. The fuel capacity has also been compromised from 40 to 37 litres but is still on par with the segment contenders.

Best variant to buy?

The i20 is offered in four trims – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). For those preferring petrol, it is sensible to opt for the top-spec Asta (O) which is priced Rs 50,000 more than the lower Asta variant and comes loaded with all the feel-good features like electric sunroof, cruise control, rear seat armrest, side and curtain airbags and Isofix child seat points. Notably, the diesel option misses out on the Asta variant and is offered only in Sportz and Asta (O) which are surprisingly priced apart by Rs 1.6 lakh.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre - 83bhp and 115Nm torque in five-speed manual transmission

1.2-litre - 88bhp and 115Nm torque in CVT transmission

1.0-litre Turbo GDi - 120bhp and 172Nm torque

iMT and seven-speed DCT transmission

Diesel

1.5-litre - 99bhp and 240Nm torque

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Hyundai i20 had sparked off the premium hatchback segment in the year 2008 which was then followed by all major manufacturers. The launch of the new i20 completes 12 years of remarkable journey divided into three generations of ceaseless charm.