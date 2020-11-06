CarWale
    Tata Harrier CAMO edition launched: Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,364 Views
    - Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates

    - Available from XT manual and XZ automatic transmission variant onwards 

    - Two pack options for special accessories - CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+

    In an effort to further boost up sales for the Harrier SUV, Tata Motors has now introduced the CAMO edition in India at Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier is built on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform. The company claims that the special CAMO green colour in steel grey finish reflects the rugged character. The CAMO edition is offered in the manual transmission from the XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from the XZ variant onwards.

    Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

    The distinctive exterior and interior feature highlights are as follows –

    - R17 Blackstone alloys 

    - CAMO badge 

    - Blackstone matrix dashboard 

    - Premium Benecke- Kaliko Blackstone leather seats with contrast CAMO green stitch 

    - Gunmetal grey interiors 

    Tata Harrier Sunroof/Moonroof

    Additionally, Tata Motors has also introduced a host of special accessories in two pack options - CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+, with prices starting at Rs 26,999. The list of special accessories are as follows –

    Exterior

    - Special CAMO graphics

    - Harrier mascot on bonnet 

    - Roof rails 

    - Side steps 

    - Front parking sensors 

    Tata Harrier Rear Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Interior 

    - Back seat organiser 

    - OMEGARC scuff plates 

    - Sunshades 

    - Designer 3D moulded mats 

    - 3D trunk mats 

    - Anti-skid dash mats 

    Mechanically, the Harrier CAMO edition continues to be powered by the existing Kryotec 168bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission option. 

