New Hyundai i20: Accessory packages detailed

The 2020 Hyundai i20 was launched last week with an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The top-spec, Asta (O) trim comes fitted with some segment-first features which give the i20 an edge above its rivals. The new-look i20 is offered in a variety of color, trim and engine options. To uplift the look and cost of the car furthermore, Hyundai has introduced three accessory kits for all new i20 – Essentio Pack, Premium Pack and Radiant Pack.

The most affordable Essentio Pack offers exterior highlights with touches of chrome on the door visor, door side moulding, rear boot lid with bumper corner protector and a standard body cover. On the inside, the fitments include a black steering wheel cover, boot mat, 3D mats for the cabin, neck rest cushion for the front seats and a car perfume can. This base pack is priced at Rs. 11450.

The contents of the mid Premium Pack include most of the goodies from the Essentio Pack with some additions in the form of folding sun blinders for all four windows, standard range of seat covers, dual layer mats with steering wheel cover in black and red shade. The Premium Pack is available at an additional price of roughly Rs 9,000 over the Essentio pack for Rs 20,559.

The Radiant Pack offers the topmost styling and comfort enhances. The exterior body gets increased chrome inserts on the headlights, taillamps, OVRMs and dual-tone door scuff plates. The interiors are additionally benefitted with premium range seat covers, designer carpet mats and a car care kit. This accessory bundle can be availed by the customers for Rs 25,552.

Speaking on the launch of all-new Hyundai i20 Accessory Kit Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India conveyed, “Providing genuine and perfect fit to your Hyundai car is our motto. Today we are synonymous with high-quality, durability and performance in our Hyundai genuine parts and accessories which forms the core of a good driving experience. Our New Accessory Kits are specially designed to provide an edge to your driving comfort. These special kits for all-new Hyundai i20 are available at all Hyundai dealership across India.”