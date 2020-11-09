CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Production-ready new Mahindra XUV500 spied; headlamp design leaked

    - Second-gen Mahindra XUV500 to get C-shaped LED DRLs

    - The model will be launched in H1 2021

    Mahindra continues testing the second generation XUV500 ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2021. New spy images shared on the web reveal a production-ready test-mule of the model and that brings us new details.

    As seen in the spy image, the new Mahindra XUV500 gets production-ready bits such as the headlamps, grille, and alloy wheels. The headlamps are likely to be LED units, with an integrated C-shaped DRL design. There is also the vertically aligned six-slat grille, and what could be fog lights hiding behind the camouflage on either side of the air dam. The side profile of the model reveals a new multi-spoke alloy wheel design and flush-fitting door handles.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Headlight

    Previous spy images gave us a look at the interiors of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, which is expected to come equipped with a dual-screen setup, one each for the instrument console and infotainment system, electronic parking brake, rotary dial for infotainment functions, multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, and dual-tone upholstery.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 could be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired to a six-speed manual unit. The company might also offer an automatic unit and an AWD system at launch. Stay tuned for updates.

