Mahindra Marazzo automatic variant spotted testing

- Mahindra Marazzo automatic might arrive next year

- The model could also be offered with a 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine

Mahindra is working on multiple product updates, most of which are expected to debut sometime next year. While the Thar made its world premiere last month, next in line are the new-gen Scorpio and the second-gen XUV500.

New spy images shared on the web reveal that Mahindra is also working on an automatic variant of the Marazzo MPV. The spy shot reveals the ‘auto-shift’ badging on the lower left side of the boot lid, hinting at the model’s upcoming transmission option. The Marazzo automatic variant is likely to be offered only in the top-spec W8 trim.

Initially launched in 2018, the Mahindra Marazzo is currently available only with a six-speed manual unit, which is paired to a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In its current state of tune, the motor produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. A few reports suggest that Mahindra could also be testing the new 1.5-litre mStallion petrol engine in the test-mule, which would make the Marazzo the first model to debut with this powertrain. The motor is capable of producing 161bhp and 280Nm of torque.

Image Source