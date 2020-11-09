CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Marazzo automatic variant spotted testing

    Mahindra Marazzo automatic variant spotted testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    510 Views
    Mahindra Marazzo automatic variant spotted testing

    - Mahindra Marazzo automatic might arrive next year

    - The model could also be offered with a 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine

    Mahindra is working on multiple product updates, most of which are expected to debut sometime next year. While the Thar made its world premiere last month, next in line are the new-gen Scorpio and the second-gen XUV500.

    New spy images shared on the web reveal that Mahindra is also working on an automatic variant of the Marazzo MPV. The spy shot reveals the ‘auto-shift’ badging on the lower left side of the boot lid, hinting at the model’s upcoming transmission option. The Marazzo automatic variant is likely to be offered only in the top-spec W8 trim.

    Mahindra Marazzo Rear View

    Initially launched in 2018, the Mahindra Marazzo is currently available only with a six-speed manual unit, which is paired to a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In its current state of tune, the motor produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. A few reports suggest that Mahindra could also be testing the new 1.5-litre mStallion petrol engine in the test-mule, which would make the Marazzo the first model to debut with this powertrain. The motor is capable of producing 161bhp and 280Nm of torque.

    Image Source

    Mahindra Marazzo Image
    Mahindra Marazzo
    ₹ 11.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Marazzo
    • Mahindra Marazzo
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Marazzo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.59 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.01 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.65 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.67 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.56 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars