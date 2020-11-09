New Jeep Compass facelift pictures revealed ahead of launch

-The Jeep Compass facelift pictures reveal subtle cosmetic updates

-It is likely to launch in India early next year

The first clear images of the Jeep Compass facelift have been released on the internet. The model is slated to be unveiled internationally at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China later this month.

As seen in the images on the internet, the Compass facelift receives substantial cosmetic changes on the outside. The seven slat grille is retained with the new sleeker and wider LED headlamps. The lower-end of the bumper is redesigned to get more black inserts and housing for smaller fog lamps. The side profile and the rear largely appear to be untouched with the only noticeable change being the new design for the alloy wheels.

The details with respect to the interiors are very limited at the moment but we expect it to get a complete revamped cabin. However, the prototype as seen on the Indian roads disclose significant details like larger touchscreen infotainment system with updated UConnect, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and LED ambient lighting. The upper trims of the Compass facelift could also be equipped with level two autonomous driving technologies like highway assist, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, driver attention alert and active blind-spot assist.

Also seen alongside, are images of the off-road version of the Compass Trailhawk. The Trailhawk gets the blacked-out chin, grille, and OVRMs. The alloys for the variant also get a new design to distinguish itself from the regular one. Overall, the cosmetic changes made to the car are subtle and broadly resembles the outgoing generation.

Now, the Jeep Compass facelift will make it to India only next year. The international spec model is speculated to be powered by a new engine being 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor with a manual and automatic gearbox. For India, the Compass is available with 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine with standard manual transmission. The petrol can additionally be had with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission while the diesel gets a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

