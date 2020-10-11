New Hyundai Elite i20 Turbo DCT spied testing ahead of launch

- The Elite i20 Turbo DCT likely to produce 118bhp and 172Nm

- Expected to be launched in the months to come

- Will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz

Hyundai is readying the next-generation Elite i20 for launch in India. While the all-new Hyundai Elite i20 has been spotted several times on Indian roads, this is the first time that the turbo-petrol DCT variant has been spied in the country.

The source report claims that this particular test mule had the ‘1.0 T-GDi’ and ‘7-Speed DCT’ stickers pasted on the front windshield. Now, the same engine/gearbox combination does duty in the Hyundai Venue and the Verna. Whether the 1.0-litre motor will make 99bhp or 118bhp is anyone’s guess. However, the torque rating will continue to be 172Nm. What we do know, is that the turbo-petrol DCT will make the Hyundai Elite i20 one heck of a hot hatch.

Besides the 1.0-litre TGDi motor, the new Elite i20 will also be offered with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former will be coupled to a five-speed manual transmission, while the latter will be offered with a six-speed manual. Both the powertrains could also get an automatic option.

The new Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be launched in India in the months to come. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Toyota Glanza. Interestingly, Tata Motors will soon launch the Altroz Turbo in India, which will be a direct rival to the Elite i20 turbo-petrol variant.

