    Aditya Nadkarni

    BS6 Isuzu D-Max teased; to be launched in India on 14 October

    - BS6 Isuzu D-Max could be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - The model will also be offered in a new Super Strong variant

    Isuzu has teased the BS6-compliant versions of the D-Max and D-Max S-Cab ahead of their launch in the country on 14 October, 2020. The company had planned to launch the updated range earlier this year, although the plans were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    As seen in the teaser images, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max is expected to get updated headlamps, LED lighting, fog lights, and a reworked interior. The company has also teased the new ‘Super Strong’ variant, details of which are not available at the moment.

    Under the hood, the updated Isuzu D-Max is expected to source power from a BS6 1.9-litre diesel engine. This engine, which produced 150bhp and 350Nm of torque in the BS4 state of tune, was paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The previous iteration of the model was powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produced 134bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Image
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6
    N/A
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6

    ₹ 18.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 14th October 2020
