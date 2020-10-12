CarWale
    Skoda partners with Lumos Lab and Microsoft Century for block-chain manufacturing techniques

    Skoda partners with Lumos Lab and Microsoft Century for block-chain manufacturing techniques

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Skoda partners with Lumos Lab and Microsoft Century for block-chain manufacturing techniques

    - Skoda Auto DigiLab is a division of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd

    - The partnership aims to explore manufacturing sector and curb block-chain challenges

    Skoda India with its division called DigiLab has joined hands with Lumos Labs and Microsoft Century Program to ease block-chain solution for auto industry-specific cases. Lumos Labs is a California-based management firm whereas Microsoft Century specialises in enterprise block-chain solution.

    For the uninitiated, the blockchain solution is basically a digital database that can help a company ease its different operational processes. With this partnership, Skoda DigiLab becomes the first manufacturer to use ‘discrete manufacturing’ track tool of Microsoft Century. Using these tools, Skoda aims to develop expertise and knowledge to identify problem statements as well as look at innovative block-chain based solutions. The program is planned to span across 18 months and will provide the selected startup with an opportunity to engage with industry experts and leverage partner networks of Skoda DigiLab for business growth.

    This unique program intends to identify and solve real-time business challenges and block-chain use cases faced across seven industry verticals including media and entertainment, oil and natural gas, trade finance, healthcare, public sector, discrete manufacturing and telecom sectors.

