New Creta steals limelight at Hyundai stall in Auto Expo 2020; what’s new?

Hyundai India showcased the new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 in the presence of Bollywood superstar, Sharukh Khan. The Creta is a strong player in the compact SUV segment and the new model is likely to further strengthen the brand’s foothold in India. The new Creta is due for launch in India in March 2020. Here below are its dictinctive highlights –

Exterior

Hyundai claims that the Creta is designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. Based on the company's global design language –‘sensuous sportiness’, the vehicle gets distinctive highlights in the form of three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Features

The new Creta gets class-leading features like panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and enhanced Bluelink 1.5. The unveiled vehicle featured blacked-out windows and windscreens and more details about the interior will be known closer to its launch date. The company claims that the new Creta is developed on six key pillars – muscular and futuristic stance, intuitive experience, smart technology, powerful performance, advance connectivity, enhanced comfort and is backed by Hyundai assurance.

Engine

Hyundai has not officially revealed the engine details yet and it is believed that the vehicle will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and an array of transmission options. Additionally, the new Creta is expected to get a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which is exclusively offered in the GT-Line Seltos.