Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Creta steals limelight at Hyundai stall in Auto Expo 2020; what’s new?

New Creta steals limelight at Hyundai stall in Auto Expo 2020; what’s new?

February 08, 2020, 11:28 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
898 Views
Be the first to comment
New Creta steals limelight at Hyundai stall in Auto Expo 2020; what’s new?

Hyundai India showcased the new Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 in the presence of Bollywood superstar, Sharukh Khan. The Creta is a strong player in the compact SUV segment and the new model is likely to further strengthen the brand’s foothold in India. The new Creta is due for launch in India in March 2020. Here below are its dictinctive highlights –

Exterior 

Hyundai claims that the Creta is designed to offer masculine and futuristic appeal, premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. Based on the company's global design language –‘sensuous sportiness’, the vehicle gets distinctive highlights in the form of three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Hyundai New Creta Rear Right Three-Quarter

Features 

The new Creta gets class-leading features like panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and enhanced Bluelink 1.5. The unveiled vehicle featured blacked-out windows and windscreens and more details about the interior will be known closer to its launch date. The company claims that the new Creta is developed on six key pillars – muscular and futuristic stance, intuitive experience, smart technology, powerful performance, advance connectivity, enhanced comfort and is backed by Hyundai assurance. 

Engine 

Hyundai has not officially revealed the engine details yet and it is believed that the vehicle will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and an array of transmission options. Additionally, the new Creta is expected to get a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which is exclusively offered in the GT-Line Seltos.

  • Hyundai
  • New Creta
  • Hyundai New Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

88 Likes
19617 Views

Hyundai Creta Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta Launch in March 2020 Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta Launch in March 2020 Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

32 Likes
5527 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

Mar 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in