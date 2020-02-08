Datsun Redi-GO facelift begins testing

- Datsun Redi-GO facelift will feature an updated fascia

- The model will be equipped with BS6-compliant engines

Datsun India has begun testing the facelifted Redi-GO. A fully camouflaged test mule of the model was recently spotted during a public road test, hinting that the launch might not be far away.

As seen in the spy images, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift features an updated fascia with a new bumper, new headlamps and a new grille. The camouflage hides the updates made to the rear profile although we can expect a reworked bumper and refreshed set of tail lights.

Inside, the new Datsun Redi-GO facelift could come equipped with new upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned instrument console. The model is also expected to receive structural updates to comply with the new crash test norms.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Datsun Redi-GO would be the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, albeit in the BS6 emission compliant format. The former currently produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Transmission options including the five-speed manual transmission and the AMT unit are likely to be carried over from the outgoing model. Upon launch, the model will rival against the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Alto.

