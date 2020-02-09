Please Tell Us Your City

BMW X1 facelift India launch on 5 March

February 09, 2020, 01:44 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
3608 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW X1 facelift India launch on 5 March

- BMW X1 facelift to feature updated front design

- Engine specifications of the model are likely to remain unchanged

BMW will launch the facelifted X1 in India on 5 March. Compared to the outgoing model, the X1 facelift features an updated front design, refreshed interiors while the engine options are expected to remain unchanged.

BMW X1 Exterior

In the design department, the new BMW X1 facelift features an updated fascia that includes a large kidney grille, redesigned LED headlamps and a squared off profile for the bumper. At the rear, the model receives refreshed LED tail lights, and larger exhaust pipes.

Inside, the facelifted BMW X1 comes equipped with a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and updated leather upholstery. A few other feature highlights of the model include the all-digital instrument cluster and X1 specific welcome projection lights.

BMW X1 Interior

Te BMW X1 facelift is expected to be powered by the BS6-compliant versions of the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former produces 192bhp and 280Nm of torque while the latter produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. These motors are paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and eight-speed automatic transmission respectively.

BMW X1 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 45.66 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 49 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 44.72 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 44.89 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 46.06 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.73 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 47.24 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 42.7 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 43.39 Lakhs onwards

