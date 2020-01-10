Please Tell Us Your City

  BMW India sold 9,641 cars in 2019

BMW India sold 9,641 cars in 2019

January 10, 2020, 11:42 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW India sold 9,641 cars in 2019

- BMW sold 9000 cars last year, while Mini managed to find 641 sellers

- Locally manufactured SUVs comprised up to 50 per cent of the sales

After a tough year, BMW Group India ended 2019 with a drop of 13 per cent in domestic sales. The Bavarian carmaker sold 9641 cars last year, including 641 dispatched by Mini India, as compared to 11,105 units sold in 2018. Over 50 per cent of the sales last year came from locally manufactured SUVs namely X5, X3 and X1. Locally produced 3 Series and 5 Series also provided a strong boost in sales apart from locally manufactured Mini Countryman

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, commenting on the sales performance, said, “2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series. We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers.”

As mentioned, the recently launched X7 full-size SUV is in huge demand and is already sold out. Meanwhile, the German carmaker had a long list of launches last year including M2 CS, M5 Competition, new-gen 3 Series, 7 Series and X7, X5, X4 and lastly the Z4

