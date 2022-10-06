New car launches in India in October 2022

With the onset of the festive season, the automotive segment is set to welcome three new vehicles this month. These range from a new performance-focused compact SUV to a new entrant in the EV segment, and the first flex-fuel-powered Toyota. Read on to know more about them.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz – 7 October

Mahindra will reveal the XUV300 Sportz in the country on 7 October. To be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is expected to produce 128bhp, the XUV300 Sportz will also get a dual-tone exterior shade and an all-black interior. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be an alternative to the Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo and Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

BYD ATTO 3 – 11 October

BYD India will launch its second electric SUV, the Atto 3 on 11 October. To be positioned below the e6 electric MPV, the Atto 3 could be powered by a 60.6kWh battery pack and have an output of 201bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. It will compete against the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Toyota flex-fuel-powered car

Last month, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways of the Government of India confirmed the launch of a flex-fuel-powered car by Toyota. The model which is most likely a sedan is expected to be powered by a mild-hybrod powertrain capable of running on E85 ethanol fuel. While the showcase of the car was scheduled for 28 September, we expect it to revealed in the coming week.

