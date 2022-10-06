Top 5 bestselling cars in India in September 2022

Car sales in India have significantly improved with a series of new car launches, along with positive consumer sentiments this festive season. Interestingly, looking back at car sales in September, four out of five cars in the top five list are from Maruti Suzuki.

Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in India in September 2022 –

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto is back in the game as it emerges as the bestselling model in the country in September 2022. The Indian automaker sold 24,844 units of the Alto hatchback last month compared to 12,143 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 105 per cent. Back in August, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Alto K10 in the country, which has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R secured the second rank last month despite a massive growth of 163 per cent. The company sold 20,078 units of the Wagon R in September 2022 as compared to 7,632 unit sales in the same period last year. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the top bestseller in August has now slipped down to the third rank in September 2022. The Baleno registered 19,369 unit sales last month compared to 8,077 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 140 per cent. The big jump in sales is attributed to the launch of an updated model earlier this year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has secured the fourth rank with 15,445 unit sales in September 2022 as compared to 1,874 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 724 per cent. Back in June, the Indian automaker introduced the new Brezza in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades, which explains the big growth in sales.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon made it to the top five list with a growth of 58 per cent. The company sold 14,518 units of the Nexon in September 2022 as against 9,211 unit sales in the same period last year. The Nexon was outsold by Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza by just 927 units! Both the ICE and the electric version of the compact SUV are popular choices among car buyers in the country.

Data Source - AP