    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to be unveiled tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to be unveiled tomorrow

    - Will be slotted above the standard XUV300

    - To be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 128bhp 

    Mahindra is all set to introduce the XUV300 Sportz in the country tomorrow. Positioned above the standard XUV300, the sporty iteration will get a tweaked turbo-petrol engine and a handful of cosmetic enhancements over its vanilla counterpart. 

    On the outside, the XUV300 Sportz will feature new mustard and black dual-tone exterior shade along with red accents on the front bumper and grille. Further, the SUV is likely to get gloss black elements on the roof, ORVMs, and front grille. The 16-inch alloy wheels too will get a refreshed design. The cabin will follow an all-black theme with silver inserts sprinkled around the infotainment system and on the steering wheel. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Right Side View

    Since the Sportz will be based on the top-spec W8(O) trim, it will be loaded with features such as front and rear parking sensors, an electric sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat. 

    The XUV300 Sportz will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which will have an increased power output of 128bhp and will be coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. 

    2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed alongside updated AMG versions

