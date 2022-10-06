2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class revealed alongside updated AMG versions

- Revealed in both hatchback and sedan (limousine) body styles

- Mild-hybrid powertrain added to the line-up

Mercedes-Benz has updated its entry-level A-Class line-up with mid-life refreshments. Revealed as MY2023, the A-Class hatchback and sedan (known as A-Class Limousine in India) now get slight design changes, the latest MBUX system, mild-hybrid powertrains, and an AMG Street Style Edition as well.

Appearance-wise, the refreshed A-Class now gets redesigned lighting signature for headlamps but the overall shape remains unchanged. However, the shark-nose grille is tweaked and there are new designs for alloy wheels. Further, the rear gets restyled diffusers and LED design for tail lamps. A variety of non-metallic/metallic and ‘Manufaktur’ paint finishes are also part of the update.

On the inside, the free-standing dual-screen display with a seven‑inch and 10.25‑inch display is new. The two 10.25‑inch displays available in more expensive models are an optional extra. These screens get the newest MBUX interface too. Moreover, the cabin now gets a new set of upholstery which is made of recycled materials.

In terms of powertrain, the standard 180d, 200d, 220d diesel and 180, 200, 220 petrol are joined by 250e PHEV. The petrol engines now also benefit from a 48Volt mild hybrid system that adds 13bhp to the overall output. Notably, the PHEVs have an all-electric range of 70-80km from their 15.6kWh battery.

Moving to the AMG line-up, the familiar A35 and A45 S are continued where the former gets a mild-hybrid system and exchanges its older seven-speed transmission with a newer eight-speed DCT. Its power remains the same at 300bhp/400Nm. The A45 S continues to give 415bhp/500Nm from its four-cylinder. Part of the update for the A45 S is the ‘Street Style Edition’ with limited-run paint, aero-kit, 19-inch matte-black wheels, and red brake callipers along with retro decals.

Now, the pricing and availability of the updated A-Class line-up have not been revealed yet. But we expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the updated A-Class Limousine in India immediately after its global sales commence.