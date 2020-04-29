Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW iX3 spied testing; inches closer to production

New BMW iX3 spied testing; inches closer to production

April 29, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
13 Views
Be the first to comment
New BMW iX3 spied testing; inches closer to production

- BMW showcased the iX3 Concept at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show

- Is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks 

Our spy photographers have just shared images of the BMW iX3, an all-electric crossover (based on BMW X3) that was caught testing with minimal camouflage on the roads of Munich in Germany. 

Last year, the Bavarian car maker shared that the iX3 will use a 285bhp/400Nm electric motor along with a 74kWh battery-pack to power the rear wheels. This setup claims to offer a promising range of 440km. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a dual-motor setup to power an all-wheel xDrive version.

BMW X3 Exterior

However, what makes this special is BMW’s claims of a breakthrough tech in the iX3's propulsion system that makes it devoid of reliance on rare-earth metals. On the looks front, the iX3 is similar to the traditional X3 design, barring of course the closed kidney grille and the restyled bumper. The interesting bit is that this test mule smartly uses regular wheels instead of the aerodynamic ones to mask its true identity. 

In the international market, this BMW is expected to go up against Audi’s e-tron, Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

BMW X3 Exterior
  • BMW
  • spy shots
  • SPied
  • iX3
  • BMW iX3
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

BMW X3 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 72.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 76.97 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 69.86 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 73.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 72.45 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 67.28 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 73.05 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 67.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 68.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

174 Likes
21638 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

265 Likes
31076 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in