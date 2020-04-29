New BMW iX3 spied testing; inches closer to production

- BMW showcased the iX3 Concept at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show

- Is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks

Our spy photographers have just shared images of the BMW iX3, an all-electric crossover (based on BMW X3) that was caught testing with minimal camouflage on the roads of Munich in Germany.

Last year, the Bavarian car maker shared that the iX3 will use a 285bhp/400Nm electric motor along with a 74kWh battery-pack to power the rear wheels. This setup claims to offer a promising range of 440km. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a dual-motor setup to power an all-wheel xDrive version.

However, what makes this special is BMW’s claims of a breakthrough tech in the iX3's propulsion system that makes it devoid of reliance on rare-earth metals. On the looks front, the iX3 is similar to the traditional X3 design, barring of course the closed kidney grille and the restyled bumper. The interesting bit is that this test mule smartly uses regular wheels instead of the aerodynamic ones to mask its true identity.

In the international market, this BMW is expected to go up against Audi’s e-tron, Tesla Model Y and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.