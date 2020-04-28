Please Tell Us Your City

  Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes and Alphard Type Gold unveiled in Japan

Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes and Alphard Type Gold unveiled in Japan

April 28, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
223 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes and Alphard Type Gold unveiled in Japan

- Both luxury vehicles feature Toyota Modellista body kits

- Changes limited to cosmetic and feature updates

- No plans for India debut anytime soon

If living life king size was just not enough, Toyota has unveiled the special edition of the Vellfire and the Alphard with gold elements. Called the Vellfire Golden Eyes and the Alphard Type Gold, both these luxury utility vehicles get Toyota Modellista body kits to further enhance its bold design. Both the special edition models have been unveiled in the home market, Japan. The company has not spoken about the possibility of the special edition of the Vellfire being launched in India yet.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

Visually, the Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes gets blue DRLs instead of the regular white ones. The vehicle features a jet-black finish on the grille, front bumper inserts and tailgate. The Alphard Type Gold features a golden logo along with dark chrome elements on the front-end and the tailgate. Both the vehicles rest on 20-inch two-tone, machined face aluminium wheel-and-tyre set. It also features rear bumper and exhaust tip extension. The additional styling options include the signature blade corner DRLs, upper front grille cover and headlamp garnish. 

As for the interior, both the vehicles feature updated upholstery which is part synthetic leather and part synthetic suede. Additionally, it features special wood inserts on the leather wrapped steering wheel and a black roof-liner. The Toyota Vellfire Golden Eyes is based on the Z grade of the standard model, while the Alphard is based on the S grade. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by existing engine options.

  • Toyota
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 94.24 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 99.79 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 91.89 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 94.24 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 94.05 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 88.07 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 95.83 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 88.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 89.47 Lakh onwards

