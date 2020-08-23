New Audi RS Q8 arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Audi RS Q8 to be launched on 27 August

    - Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 15 lakh

    The upcoming Audi RS Q8 has begun arriving at local dealerships ahead of its launch on 27 August. The second RS model to arrive in India after the next-gen RS7, the RS Q8 will also be the fourth Audi product to be launched in the country this year. The model seen at a local dealership here is finished in a shade of Navarra Blue.

    Earlier this month, Audi India commenced bookings for the RS Q8 for an amount of Rs 15 lakh. The performance version of the Q8 flagship SUV was unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show. The model also holds the record for the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring, with a lap timing of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.

    Powertrain options on the 2020 Audi RS Q8 will be limited to a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.

    Design highlights of the new Audi RS Q8 include aggressive front and rear bumpers, new single-frame grille, integrated rear diffuser, RS-spec spoiler and 22-inch alloy wheels. The interiors of the model receive sport seats, leather and alcantara trims, virtual cockpit and an RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel.

