CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster to feature ambient lighting and on-demand 4WD; details leaked

    MG Gloster to feature ambient lighting and on-demand 4WD; details leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    583 Views
    MG Gloster to feature ambient lighting and on-demand 4WD; details leaked

    - MG Gloster will be launched in India during the festive season

    - It is the fourth model from the brand after the Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus

    Ahead of the launch of the MG Gloster that is scheduled to take place in the festive season, new details of the model are beginning to surface on the web. The full-size SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Ford Endeavour.

    MG Gloster Infotainment System

    As seen in the images, the new MG Gloster will come equipped with a 64-colour ambient lighting system, which will be a segment-first feature at launch. The second spy image hints that the model will feature an on-demand four-wheel-drive system. The spy shot also reveals two other badges that include ‘ADAS’ and ‘Internet Inside’.

    MG Gloster Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    In the MG Gloster, Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS will include features such as auto park, front collision warning and radar-guided cruise control. The ‘Internet Inside’ badging reveals that the model will receive connected car technology, a feature that is offered with all MG models currently on sale in the country.

    MG Gloster Right Front Three Quarter

    The spy shot of the MG Gloster also tells us that the model will also offer quad-tip exhausts, blacked-out rear diffuser, Gloster lettering on the bootlid, chrome door handles, black ORVMs, footboards and large alloy wheels. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is offered in international markets, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

    Image Source 1

    Image Source 2

    • MG
    • Gloster
    • MG Gloster
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 13.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 27th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars