MG Gloster to feature ambient lighting and on-demand 4WD; details leaked

- MG Gloster will be launched in India during the festive season

- It is the fourth model from the brand after the Hector, ZS EV and Hector Plus

Ahead of the launch of the MG Gloster that is scheduled to take place in the festive season, new details of the model are beginning to surface on the web. The full-size SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Ford Endeavour.

As seen in the images, the new MG Gloster will come equipped with a 64-colour ambient lighting system, which will be a segment-first feature at launch. The second spy image hints that the model will feature an on-demand four-wheel-drive system. The spy shot also reveals two other badges that include ‘ADAS’ and ‘Internet Inside’.

In the MG Gloster, Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS will include features such as auto park, front collision warning and radar-guided cruise control. The ‘Internet Inside’ badging reveals that the model will receive connected car technology, a feature that is offered with all MG models currently on sale in the country.

The spy shot of the MG Gloster also tells us that the model will also offer quad-tip exhausts, blacked-out rear diffuser, Gloster lettering on the bootlid, chrome door handles, black ORVMs, footboards and large alloy wheels. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is offered in international markets, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2