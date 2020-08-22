Volvo introduces XC40 Plug-in Hybrid T4 in UK

- Powered by 127bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and an 81bhp electric motor

- UK deliveries to commence in October 2020

The Swedish vehicle manufacturer, Volvo has launched the XC40 recharge plug-in hybrid T4 in the UK. Additionally, the company has added two new mild-hybrid petrol options to the range, in the form of new XC40 B4 and B5.

The new plug-in hybrid system combines a 127bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, an 81bhp electric motor and 10.7kWh rechargeable lithium-ion battery to deliver an all-electric driving range of up to 43 kilometres. The vehicle gets a seven-speed automatic transmission. The new powertrain joins the established recharge plug-in hybrid T5 in the XC40 range and is available in the R-Design and Inscription equipment grades, with front-wheel drive. Respective on-road prices are £39,130 (about Rs 38.51 lakh) and £39,475 (about Rs 38.85 lakh). The new versions are on sale now and first deliveries to customers are expected in October 2020.

The XC40 is also newly available in two mild-hybrid versions, which feature a 48-volt battery to support a 2.0-litre petrol engine. A kinetic energy recovery system and an integrated starter generator add to the overall efficiency.

The new B4 generates 194bhp and is available with front- or all-wheel drive, while the 247bhp B5 comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on both.

The new powertrains replace the previous T4 and T5 petrol engines in the XC40 line-up. On-the-road prices are from £32,760 (about Rs 32.24 lakh) for the B4 (Momentum FWD) and £37,865 (about Rs 37.27 lakh) for the B5 (R-Design).