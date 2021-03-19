CarWale
    More details on the Volkswagen Taigun revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform 

    -Will be offered with the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO

    The unveiling of the Skoda Kushaq has revealed some new details about its sister car, the Volkswagen Taigun that will be launched later this year. Both cars are underpinned by VW’s MQB-A0-IN platform developed specifically to be used in India. 

    The first and most important fact is that the Taigun will be 4.22-metres and have a wheelbase of 2651-metres putting it on par with the Kushaq. What’s more, it is also expected to get the Kushaq’s 188mm ground clearance. 

    The entry-level models of the Taigun will get the 1.0-litre TSI engine which is a three-cylinder unit producing 109bhp/175Nm and can be had with either six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. The more powerful 1.5-TSI EVO engine will be offered with the higher spec models. This engine produces 148bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. 

    The Taigun will get a feature list similar to that of the Kushaq and this is expected to include the likes of LED headlamps and tail lamps, ventilated seats, climate control, 10-inch touchscreen display with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows and mirrors as well as auto dimming IRVM. However, the Taigun is also expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster as compared to the Kushaq’s analogue dials. 

    This will be Volkswagen’s most important car for the Indian market. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster and of course the Skoda Kushaq.   

