CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    356 Views
    Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept revealed

    - Will continue with its two-tone exterior look

    - Likely to remain as an ICE model

    The Toyota Aygo is a popular hatchback in the European market. Having two generations of the crossover on road so far, the third one is now on its way and Toyota has revealed the concept images of the new-gen model. 

    Front View

    First look at the Aygo X concept and it looks bold, sharp, stylish, and certainly eye-catching. Although most of the things will not make it to the production model, we presume that it will be a handsome-looking crossover. Up front, the front fascia appears to be a smiling face with the curved LED DRL across the bonnet connecting the C-shaped LED headlamps. The vertical slits of the front bumper will most likely be retained as air inlets while the bottom portion will house the hexagon-shaped fog lamps and skid plates. On the side, the sloping roofline, thick cladding on the chunky fenders, massive alloys, and relatively smaller ORVMs with built-in action camera lend the Aygo X a bit of a macho look. The rear continues to get interesting with a raised set of taillamps, two-tone bumpers, and a skid plate with a bicycle-mount. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Toyota has been tight-lipped with respect to the interiors, but we expect it to be a step ahead of the existing one, packing in the latest infotainment system and modern tech. The Aygo X is presently sold in Europe with an internal combustion engine and we do not expect the Japanese carmaker to fiddle with the good recipe. The production-ready model will take shape by the end of this year or early 2022 and Europe will be the first market to receive the Aygo X with rare chances of it coming to India.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    • Toyota
    • Toyota Aygo X Prologue
    • Aygo X
    • Aygo X Prologue
    • Toyota Aygo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    GPS-based toll collection system likely to be introduced in India within a year

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 53.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept revealed