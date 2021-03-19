Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept revealed

- Will continue with its two-tone exterior look

- Likely to remain as an ICE model

The Toyota Aygo is a popular hatchback in the European market. Having two generations of the crossover on road so far, the third one is now on its way and Toyota has revealed the concept images of the new-gen model.

First look at the Aygo X concept and it looks bold, sharp, stylish, and certainly eye-catching. Although most of the things will not make it to the production model, we presume that it will be a handsome-looking crossover. Up front, the front fascia appears to be a smiling face with the curved LED DRL across the bonnet connecting the C-shaped LED headlamps. The vertical slits of the front bumper will most likely be retained as air inlets while the bottom portion will house the hexagon-shaped fog lamps and skid plates. On the side, the sloping roofline, thick cladding on the chunky fenders, massive alloys, and relatively smaller ORVMs with built-in action camera lend the Aygo X a bit of a macho look. The rear continues to get interesting with a raised set of taillamps, two-tone bumpers, and a skid plate with a bicycle-mount.

Toyota has been tight-lipped with respect to the interiors, but we expect it to be a step ahead of the existing one, packing in the latest infotainment system and modern tech. The Aygo X is presently sold in Europe with an internal combustion engine and we do not expect the Japanese carmaker to fiddle with the good recipe. The production-ready model will take shape by the end of this year or early 2022 and Europe will be the first market to receive the Aygo X with rare chances of it coming to India.