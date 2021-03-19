CarWale
    GPS-based toll collection system likely to be introduced in India within a year

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    374 Views
    - All physical toll booths to be removed post implementation of a GPS-based system

    - Seven per cent of vehicle owners are yet to opt for a FASTag despite paying a double toll 

    The Indian government is chalking out a plan to introduce a GPS-based collection system within a year’s time. Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport Minister has stated that all physical toll booths in the country will be removed and the collection will happen via a GPS-based system. Since 16 February, every vehicle is required to have a FASTag, however, reports indicate that 93 per cent of vehicles pay tolls via FASTag, while the remaining seven per cent have not opted for a FASTag despite paying a double toll. 

    The Union Minister has further instructed a policy inquiry on those vehicles which do not pay using FASTag. The newer vehicles are offered with a FASTag right at the dealership level, while older car owners can reach out for assistance at the bank counters set up across the toll booths in the country or request for a FASTag via the app. The tag uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is linked to a prepaid account. The FASTag is valid for a period of five years from the date of issuance. 

    More details on the GPS-based toll collection system will be known in the days to come. 

