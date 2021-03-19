New variant of Ford Bronco SUV with hybrid tech seen on test

- The hybrid variant could feature a petrol electric drivetrain rated at around 480bhp.

- Prototype seen with high voltage cables typically used in carrying currents in hybrid setups.

Here we have spotted an interesting prototype of the upcoming Ford Bronco Warthog. Unlike the prototypes seen earlier, the vehicle you see here has a set of orange cables on the undercarriage. The cables appear to be high voltage cables typically used in carrying currents in hybrid electric configurations.

Additionally, the model seen here features a single-tip exhaust outlet possibly for EPA testing. By comparison, the earlier prototype without the orange cable featured a dual-tip, single exhaust outlet. These are tell-tale signs that this prototype could be a Bronco Warthog Hybrid. Whereas the regular Warthog should be powered by the twin-turbo 3-litre EcoBoost V6, the hybrid could feature an electric variant of the same engine. In the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, this configuration is rated at 494bhp.

Jeep recently unleashed their 470bhp Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the company also revealed the new plug-in Wrangler 4xe (good for 0-100kmph in 6 seconds) with power that exceeds the V6-powered Bronco. Will this be Ford's response? We will soon find out.