    MG ZS Petrol spied with panoramic sunroof

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    165 Views
    - To get a large panoramic roof, could be called the sky roof

    - To be available in two petrol engine options - 1.5-litre VTi and 1.3-litre turbo GDI

    MG Motor has been extensively testing the ZS petrol in the country. This time around, a heavily camouflaged test unit was spied testing in the country with a panoramic sunroof, which could also be called the sky roof. Additionally, the upcoming ZS petrol will get new dual-tone alloy wheels to differentiate it from the electric version. It is believed that the petrol iteration of the ZS might be called the Astor. The vehicle has been spied testing on numerous instances, thereby indicating its possible launch sometime soon. 

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    The MG ZS petrol will be available in two engine options – 1.5-litre VTi and 1.3-litre turbo GDI. The 1.5-litre engine produces 118bhp and 150Nm of torque, while the 1.3-litre turbo engine produces 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. Both the engine will be available in a five-speed manual and CVT option. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the new model will get a 10.1-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system, internet connectivity, voice control, over the air updates, smart entry, and remote control via the app. As for safety, the new ZS petrol will offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, and more. 

    Wheel

    Additional details about the ZS petrol will be known in the days to come.

    Photo Source: RL

    MG ZS Petrol
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

