    2021 BMW 5 Series facelift launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    801 Views
    2021 BMW 5 Series facelift launched - All you need to know

    The updated 5 Series sedan has arrived in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW introduced the updated 5 Series globally in late 2020 with a fresh look and advanced features. It is available in three distinctive variants - 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line and 530d M Sport. We are going to explain everything you need to know about the new 5 Series sedan.

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Design

    BMW has made noticeable changes to the exterior of the luxurious sedan, especially at the front and rear and consecutively the sedan looks sportier now. It features new dual L-shaped DRLs with all-LED adaptive headlights and a more prominent kidney grille. At the back, there are new 3D-effect LED brake lights with smoked surround tail lights and a redesigned bumper. 

    The 530i and the 530d are outfitted with an M Sport package that includes high-tech LED laser headlights, sporty bumpers with aprons and a rear diffuser and M brakes with dark blue callipers. Additionally, these variants also get black inserts on the grille, window frame and bumpers. BMW offers 18-inch alloy wheels as standard across the range.

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Left Side View

    Interior

    The updated cabin features fresh upholstery colours, trims and inserts. The 530i M Sport gets Sensatec artificial leather upholstery in three colours - Cognac, Canberra Beige and Black. Meanwhile, the 520d Luxury Line has Dakota leather upholstered seats that are available in Ivory White, Black and Cognac. Finally, the most expensive variant in the lineup, the 530d M Sport, comes with Nappa leather upholstery with either Ivory White or Mokka.

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Dashboard

    The cabin now gets a large 12.3-inch central information touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there is also a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. In addition to the large display, it is equipped with electrically assisted front seats with lumbar support, a wireless charging pad, USB ports and six colours of dimmable ambient lighting.

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Rear View

    Features

    All the variants of the 5 Series come with several features such as eight airbags, four-zone temperature control, roller blinds for all rear windows, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, BMW Display Key with remote parking, parking sensors (front and rear), reversing assistant, surround-view cameras, brake energy regeneration, active front-seat headrests, active park distance control, attentiveness attention, cornering brake control, dynamic stability and traction control, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and a head-up display (only in 530d M Sport).

    BMW 5 Series Facelift Front View

    Engine and Transmission

    Trims530i M Sport520d Luxury Line530d M Sport
    Displacement - cc1,9981,9952,993
    Number of cylindersInline fourInline fourInline six
    Power output - bhp @ rpm248 @ 5,200188 @ 4,000261 @ 4,000
    Torque output - Nm @ rpm350 @ 1,450-4,800400 @ 1,750-2,500620 @ 2,000-2,500
    Transmission - Torque converter8-speed 8-speed 8-speed  Sport
    Acceleration - 0 -100 kmph (Claimed)6.1 seconds7.3 seconds5.7 seconds
    Price (Introductory, ex-showroom)62.90 lakh63.90 lakh71.90 lakh

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 62.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
