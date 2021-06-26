Skoda Kushaq safety features revealed; ESC standard across the range

-Top variant to get six airbags

-ISOFIX child seat mounting points as standard across the range

The Skoda Kushaq will be launched in India the day after, and ahead of its market arrival, Skoda has revealed its D-SUV's safety list. The top-spec Style trim will get six airbags, multi-collision brake technology, and tyre pressure monitoring system and, depending on the trim, hill-hold control. Also included in the deal are ISOFIX child seat mounting points and ESC across all variants.

We have driven the Skoda Kushaq powered by the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine and mated to a seven-speed DSG, and you can find a link to our impressions here and watch our video review embedded above. The other engine on offer will be a 1.0-litre TSI producing 113bhp and can be had with either a six-speed AT or a six-speed MT. The Skoda Kushaq is the Czech automaker’s first product under its India 2.0 plan. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster as well as the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.