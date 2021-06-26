Eccentric Engine collaborates with Citroen to deliver real-time 3D product visualisation

- Eccentric Engine upgrades ‘One 3D’ platform to augment virtual exploration experience

- Real-time 3D visualisation helps Citroen C5 Aircross accumulate 5.9 lakh minutes of exploration

Eccentric Engine, a technology incubator and product visualisation company has collaborated with Citroen to deliver a superior immersive and interactive experience for the recently launched Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. The algorithm-based ‘One 3D Visualisation’ platform by Eccentric Engine is seamlessly integrated at both online and in dealership touchpoints to provide an intuitive product experience by means of real-time 3D visualisation.

Using modern technology upgrades, the One 3D produces ‘Photorealism’ to render vehicle visuals in a realistic and captivating manner. The 3D Configurator offers customers an engaging experience right from the start as it is featured on the company’s website and claims to offer a cinematic experience of the Citroen Advanced Comfort Program. Furthermore, the latest product features and accessory options claim to offer the true ‘AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent (ATAWADAC)’ experience for its customers.

The latest technology is particularly helpful in current circumstances where showroom visits might not be possible. The virtual 3D e-commerce technology will offer a cutting-edge digital interface with utmost precision. Within three months of the launch of the 3D Configurator on the company website, the web engagement has reportedly grown manifold, by setting new benchmarks. The following are the top highlights-

- More than 2,50,000 people from multiple Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai were hooked online to explore the C5 Aircross SUV in 3D from the comfort of their own homes

- Explorers nearly spent 5.9 lakh minutes evaluating and considering the product

- Recorded over 38 lakh interactions

Apart from online, showrooms are reportedly being prepped with personalised 1:1 Experience Zones that have been set up at all La Maison Citroen dealerships across India to ensure a seamless 3D experience with specially trained staff to exhibit the 3D Configurator to accentuate the user experience with the power of One 3D Visualisation.

Citroen customers will be ‘Phygitally’ up-and-close and immersed as:

- The materials, textures, and elements used in the vehicle are authentic and give an account of the real car

- The lighting, shadows, and reflections give an added sense of realism

- Citroen Advanced Comfort Program is explained immersively with an interactive demonstration of differentiated features

- Multiple product variants and trims can be seen back-to-back in 3D

- Accessories can be easily overlaid, previewed in real-time to aid decision making to book their preferred choice, removing ambiguity, and ensuring customers get what they see and desire.

Commenting on the occasion, Citroen’s spokesperson said, “We are excited to showcase the High Definition 3D Configurator which will augment the vehicle exploration experience. Eccentric Engine's work ties up very well with our brand ethos and Citroen 360-degree Comfort to enhance the overall customer journey for our esteemed customers through our AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent (ATAWADAC) strategy. This extremely realistic experience with the new C5 Aircross SUV is the first step towards adopting this technology, and our continuous endeavour will be to provide Indian customers unique and ingenious experiences across our brands, reiterating our commitment to be the digital reference in the Indian automotive industry.”