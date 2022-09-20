CarWale
    MG Service on Wheels program introduced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Service on Wheels program introduced

    - MG Service on Wheels pilot program in Rajkot

    - To be extended across the country in the future

    MG Motor India has launched the Service on Wheels initiative to provide customers with car repair and maintenance services from the comfort of their homes. The pilot version of the program has been introduced in Rajkot and the company plans to cover other upcountry markets across India in the future.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The MG Service on Wheels initiative features a range of services to help customers in the periodic maintenance of their vehicles, in addition to addressing any repair and upkeep requirements that may arise. It will cover most service operations that are otherwise provided only in a workshop. The program will be manned and operated by fully trained technicians backed by MG’s customer support.

    The Service on Wheels initiative will be operationalised through a mobile workshop. The mobile workshop comes equipped with a hydraulic scissor lift attached to a hydraulic power pack, an air compressor with a washing pump and additional provision for dry wash, a digital oil dispenser, a waste oil collection tank, and a pneumatic line with a filter-regulator-lubricator (FRL) unit. In addition to this, there is provision for a spare parts rack and illumination through an LED lamp. The workshop vehicle also has a wheel balancer with a slider, an electric control box, and a first-aid box.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The program will operate as a mobile workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, spare parts, other consumables, and digital assets to support immediate and unforeseen vehicle maintenance requirements.  It will be powered by an appointment booking system that will allow customers to connect with the company and schedule their car maintenance at the customers’ convenience. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC prices to start from Rs 1.70 crore

