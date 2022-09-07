MG ZS EV Long Term Review: Introduction

Changing perspectives
Electric is the future! We have heard this line infinite times and when it comes to cars, thankfully, we do have a few electric versions here in India. Ever since childhood, playing with toy RC electric cars has enticed me. Little did I know if it would actually be practical to have a life-sized one! And now, here I am at a juncture, where apart from my journalistic duties of testing cars, I'm about to experience the ownership of the MG ZS EV as we welcome it into CarWale’s long-term fleet.
Yes, a lot has been said about EVs, that they are boring, don’t have a character like ICE-powered vehicles, and are not fun to drive. I say, test out a modern-day EV and your perspective will change. One may still want to stick to their conventional ICE-powered car, but most will be accepting EVs eventually, and plenty, hopefully, will also get convinced to shift to an EV. This MG ZS, in particular, gives me the first impression that the future of electric automobiles is certainly not boring!
The actual test starts
We've seen in the past how electric vehicles have tried to shout out they're environment-friendly with green/fluorescent accents and styling similar to toyish concept vehicles. However, this ZS EV is nowhere like that. In fact, it's almost identical to its petrol version — the Astor. Although it misses out on the nice-looking studded grille, it gets a body-coloured pattern without air vents and a neatly integrated charging port next to the MG badge. Its overall styling is impressive too and the proportions are quite good for a currently in-demand and trending mid-size SUV segment. And talking about range, it comes with a 50.3kW battery pack that offers a claimed range of 461km on a full charge.
Another thing one will appreciate is how this EV's interior feels like a regular car. Although, there's no specific mention (unlike a fender electric badge) that shouts out it’s an EV, it has a good feel with a regular ergonomic layout. The brushed aluminium accents, piano-black finish, leather-wrapped dash, and a huge infotainment system, among others, seem to make this a car worthy of the Rs 28 lakh price tag. But then, how usable is it? And what about the comfort factor? We'll detail all of this and more in our upcoming reports.
What's next?
One thing I expect it to deliver is all the driving fun and the torque rush that keeps the wide smile on my face going. But apart from that, we shall give an in-depth detail of the advantages, any impediments from a regular car in terms of everyday usability, how a massive step-down it is in terms of running costs, amongst others. All of this and more will be detailed in the coming months with charging hop-abouts, intra-city runs, and maybe even an inter-city drive.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi
Make: MG
Model: ZS EV
Version: Exclusive
Kilometres on the odometer: 6,500km
Price: Rs 27.42 lakh (on-road Mumbai, when tested)