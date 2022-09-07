MG ZS EV Long Term Review: Introduction

Changing perspectives

Electric is the future! We have heard this line infinite times and when it comes to cars, thankfully, we do have a few electric versions here in India. Ever since childhood, playing with toy RC electric cars has enticed me. Little did I know if it would actually be practical to have a life-sized one! And now, here I am at a juncture, where apart from my journalistic duties of testing cars, I'm about to experience the ownership of the MG ZS EV as we welcome it into CarWale’s long-term fleet.

Yes, a lot has been said about EVs, that they are boring, don’t have a character like ICE-powered vehicles, and are not fun to drive. I say, test out a modern-day EV and your perspective will change. One may still want to stick to their conventional ICE-powered car, but most will be accepting EVs eventually, and plenty, hopefully, will also get convinced to shift to an EV. This MG ZS, in particular, gives me the first impression that the future of electric automobiles is certainly not boring!