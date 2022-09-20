Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC prices to start from Rs 1.70 crore

- To be locally assembled

- Two electric motors powered by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack produces 516bhp/855Nm

Around a month ago, the German automaker Mercedes-Benz introduced the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). This time around, ahead of its official launch, we have learned that the EQS 580 4MATIC will be available at a starting price of 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). This will be a locally assembled variant of the company’s second electric product in India.

Mechanically, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will feature two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) that are powered by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motors with an all-wheel drive unit produce 516bhp and 855Nm of maximum torque. This version will be capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210kmph.

The EQS 580 4MATIC will be available in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, and High-tech Silver. The vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels. Most of the features are shared with the recently introduced AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. Some of the common features include MB Connect, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, biometric user id, sound customisation, 360-degree camera, and pre-installation for live traffic information.

The safety feature list in the EQS 580 4MATIC is also shared with the AMG sibling, which includes distronic plus, active parking assist, active lane departure assistant, automatic dimming interior and exterior mirror, rear sensors for the lane departure assistant, active steering assist, and evasive maneuver support. Additionally, the vehicle also offers a window bag, pre-safe impulse side, side airbag in rear left and right, knee airbag, presafe, emergency call system, TPMS, and adaptive high-beam assist plus.