    MG Hector Plus petrol CVT launched in India at Rs 17.21 lakh

    MG Hector Plus petrol CVT launched in India at Rs 17.21 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Desirazu Venkat

    22,126 Views
    MG Hector Plus petrol CVT launched in India at Rs 17.21 lakh

    -Offered in the Sharp and Smart trim 

    -Six-seater variants only 

    The MG Hector Plus range has been expanded with a new CVT gearbox. Launched at Rs 17.21 lakh (All-India ex-showroom), it can be had in the Sharp and Smart six-seat trim only. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 141bhp/250Nm and is currently offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The CVT gets an eco-mode as well as well as a sport mode. 

    The 2021 Hector Plus was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector Plus with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual. The MG Hector Plus is a rival for the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 as well as certain variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

    Prices for the MG Hector Plus CVT (All-India Ex-showroom)

    MG Hector Plus CVT Smart six-seater – Rs17.21 lakh

    MG Hector Plus CVT Sharp six-seater- Rs 18.89 lakh

    MG Hector Plus
    MG
    MG Hector Plus
    Hector Plus
