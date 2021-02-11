MG Hector Plus petrol CVT launched in India at Rs 17.21 lakh

-Offered in the Sharp and Smart trim

-Six-seater variants only

The MG Hector Plus range has been expanded with a new CVT gearbox. Launched at Rs 17.21 lakh (All-India ex-showroom), it can be had in the Sharp and Smart six-seat trim only. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 141bhp/250Nm and is currently offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The CVT gets an eco-mode as well as well as a sport mode.

The 2021 Hector Plus was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector Plus with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual. The MG Hector Plus is a rival for the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 as well as certain variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Prices for the MG Hector Plus CVT (All-India Ex-showroom)

MG Hector Plus CVT Smart six-seater – Rs17.21 lakh

MG Hector Plus CVT Sharp six-seater- Rs 18.89 lakh