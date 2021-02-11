Mercedes-Benz EQS continues testing with lesser camouflage

- Expected to be unveiled globally by the end of 2021

- Will be the brand’s flagship electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz is marching strongly towards its commitment of introducing ten new all-electric models by 2022. The German car maker recently unveiled the EQA crossover globally under the EQ sub-brand. Now, our spy sleuths have sent us the images of the flagship EQS (electric flagship sedan) being tested in snow conditions.

This time around, the prototype has shed some camouflage revealing the upper half body of the upcoming electric sedan. The front fascia houses the LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. Unlike its ICE siblings, the EQS is unlikely to have a front grille. The side profile of the EQS features a coupe-like sloping roofline as seen on the standard CLS sedan. The mirrors are now door mounted and the car sits on a large set of five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear is mostly covered under the sheets but we expect it to have split LED taillamps. The EQS will be underpinned by Mercedes’ Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA).

The details with respect to the interior are not known at the moment but we expect it to be equipped with the brand’s recently revealed MBUX Hyperscreen, details of which can be read here. As stated by Mercedes earlier, the EQS will have a WLTP range of 700kilometre. The real-time range is likely to be well below the range, however, it will still be an acceptable proposition considering the size and weight of the EQS.

The EQS flagship electric saloon will also roll off the production line at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany in the first half of 2021. This will be followed by the electric version of the business sedan EQE in the latter half of the year.