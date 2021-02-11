CarWale
    2021 Jeep Compass - Top 10 interior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,455 Views
    2021 Jeep Compass - Top 10 interior highlights

    Jeep India recently introduced the 2021 model of the Compass, and we already showed you its top exterior highlights. Now, it’s clear that it is all about the new interior of the updated SUV, and here we detail the top 10 highlights from its cabin.

    1. New dashboard

    Inside, this facelifted Compass gets a completely revamped dashboard along with many more features. The infotainment system's position has changed from being an integrated one to a floating one in the centre. Then, below this screen are new and slim AC vents and HVAC controls.

    2. New three-spoke steering wheel

    The three-spoke steering looks good, especially with the new Jeep logo on it. It also gets double-stitching like the ones on the leather inserts on the dashboard.

    Infotainment System

    3. New floating 10.1-inch infotainment system 

    This top-spec Model S variant comes equipped with a completely new 10.1-touchscreen display along with FCA's UConnect 5 infotainment system.

    4. Connected car tech

    The new system also gets integrated Amazon Alexa support apart from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Interestingly, this unit can also receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

    Instrument Cluster

    5. New instrument cluster

    There's even a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. This updated instrument cluster now comes with 24 customisable layouts giving a user many personalisation options.

    6. Powered tailgate

    Jeep India has also added to the convenience by offering an electronically operated tailgate that can open and close at the touch of a button.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    7. A wireless phone charger

    The demands of smartphone users have increased and with the need for wireless charging, the carmaker has also provided a wireless charger now.

    8. Alpine sound system with a subwoofer

    Prospective Compass buyers will also be happy to know that they will benefit from the new Alpine sound system. This along with a subwoofer should provide a more holistic experience.

    9. Ventilated seats

    9. Ventilated seats

    Owners will also appreciate the fact that the front seats with ventilation will add to the comfort especially on long journeys.

    10. A 360-degree camera

    The 2021 Compass is now equipped with more cameras that enable a 360-degree view allowing a better view of the surroundings.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
    • Compass S 2.0 Diesel 4X4 AT
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
