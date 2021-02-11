MG Hector petrol CVT launched in India at Rs 16.51 lakh

-1.5-litre petrol engine

-Offered in the Sharp and Smart trim

The 2021 MG Hector CVT has been launched in India at Rs 16.51 lakh. It is available in the Sharp and Smart trim for the Hector and only with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 141bhp/250Nm and is currently offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The CVT gets an eco-mode as well as well as a sport mode.

The 2021 Hector was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual.

The MG Hector is a rival to the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 as well as certain variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Prices for the MG Hector CVT (All-India Ex-showroom)

MG Hector Smart CVT- Rs16.51 lakh

MG Hector Sharp CVT- Rs 18.09 lakh