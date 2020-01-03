MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 to become segment leader

The MG Hector has continued its dominance in the mid-size SUV by outselling the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV500. The Chinese-owned British carmaker shipped 3,021 units of the Hector in December 2019. In comparison, the Harrier and XUV500 clocked 1,507 and 1,399 units respectively. On the other hand, the more expensive Compass garnered sales of 742 units.

Now, you might argue that the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta sell far more than the Hector, but the fact is that both these cars are from a segment lower, and compete with the Hector solely on price and features.

The Hector is currently the sole product from MG Motor India. However, it will soon be joined by the MG ZS EV and a six-seat version of the Hector. We recently drove the ZS EV and you can read our review here. The Hector is available with a 143bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a Fiat-sourced 170bhp 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol unit is also offered with a six-speed DCT.