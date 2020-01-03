Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 to become segment leader

MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 to become segment leader

January 03, 2020, 11:53 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
11421 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500 to become segment leader

The MG Hector has continued its dominance in the mid-size SUV by outselling the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV500. The Chinese-owned British carmaker shipped 3,021 units of the Hector in December 2019. In comparison, the Harrier and XUV500 clocked 1,507 and 1,399 units respectively. On the other hand, the more expensive Compass garnered sales of 742 units.

Now, you might argue that the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta sell far more than the Hector, but the fact is that both these cars are from a segment lower, and compete with the Hector solely on price and features.

The Hector is currently the sole product from MG Motor India. However, it will soon be joined by the MG ZS EV and a six-seat version of the Hector. We recently drove the ZS EV and you can read our review here. The Hector is available with a 143bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a Fiat-sourced 170bhp 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol unit is also offered with a six-speed DCT.

  • Tata
  • Mahindra
  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • MG
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.6 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.58 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 14.72 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.25 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.93 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.05 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.96 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.93 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

987 Likes
76433 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in