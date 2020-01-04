Please Tell Us Your City

  Hyundai Santro BS6 specifications leaked; launch likely soon

Hyundai Santro BS6 specifications leaked; launch likely soon

January 04, 2020, 10:59 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
7805 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Santro BS6 specifications leaked; launch likely soon

- Hyundai Santro BS6 engine specs remain unchanged

- The AMT unit could be offered in lower trims as well

Hyundai India is working on updating its engine portfolio to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The latest model to join the list soon will be the Santro. The engine specifications of the BS6 Santro have been revealed on the web via leaked document.

As per the leaked document, the BS6 compliant powered Hyundai Santro will continue to produce 69bhp and 99Nm of torque. Transmission options remain unchanged and will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

Hyundai Santro Exterior

The leaked document also suggests that the AMT gearbox could be offered in the lower variants of the Hyundai Santro in order to increase the appeal of the model in the market. Currently, the AMT variant is available only in the Magna and Sportz trims although it could be introduced in the Era Executive and Asta trims as well.

Image Source

Hyundai Santro Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.1 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.27 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.83 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.16 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.17 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.06 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.85 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.82 Lakhs onwards

